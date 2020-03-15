First presumptive positive coronavirus case confirmed in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus has been confirmed by hospital officials in Horry County.
The update was provided early Sunday morning.
“Late last night, we were notified by SCDHEC that we have a patient in our facility who tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson with Grand Strand Health said in a statement to WMBF News.
“The patient is in isolation. We have been working with SCDHEC to identify and contact colleagues who may have been in contact with the patient," the statement continued.
We are not sure at this time if the patient was confirmed positive by the CDC or if the patient is still presumed positive by Grand Strand Health.
Presumptive cases mean that samples tested positive at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Public Health Laboratory, but the results must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Before this patient tested positive, we had already started to screen all patients, visitors, colleagues and doctors as they enter the hospital. More than a week ago, we positioned supplies at all points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated,” the spokesperson continued in response to an inquiry from WMBF News.
“We are also restricting who can come into the facility. This includes no visitors under 18 or over 69. We appreciate the understanding of our community as we do everything we can to keep our patients and team members safe. We will continue to reinforce infection prevention protocols and are working in partnership with SCDHEC and local and state agencies.” Grand Strand Health says.
