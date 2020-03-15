FIRST ALERT: Daily rain chances return along with cooler temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain chances are back in the forecast along with cloudy skies and a brief cool down for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week.
We’re waking up to increasing clouds as a quick-hitting disturbance slides into the Carolinas. Rain chances will remain scattered but better than where they have been today. Look for highs to climb into the low-mid 60s with a 40% chance of a scattered shower or two. Not everyone will see the rain today but the chances are there for some. Regardless, the umbrella or rain jacket would be a good idea as you plan for any Sunday plans.
Northeast winds will continue to usher in cooler air in for the start of the work week. Highs on Monday will struggle and be the coldest out of the next seven days. We will see temperatures in the upper 50s for highs with cloudy skies and a few scattered rain chances around the area. It’s important to note that any shower today or tomorrow will be very light in nature. We are not expecting any heavy rain out of the next two days.
Rain chances will continue on Tuesday as an uptick in moisture arrives to the area. High temperatures will return closer to normal with readings in the mid 60s on Tuesday before clearing skies take place late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to climb. We will stay dry with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. Our next rain chances after Tuesday don’t look to arrive until Thursday and Saturday.
