FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy and damp start to work weeK

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will continue to fall as we head into the overnight hours of our Sunday. We’ll dip down into the upper 40s for most temperature wise heading into early Monday morning. Highs to start off the week are noticeably cooler, only warming into the mid and upper 50s.
After the brief cool down, we’ll gradually inch back into the 60s through the early part of our next work week. But with increasing temperatures comes increasing rain chances. A few, very light, hit or miss showers are possible for our Monday with the better chances for scattered light showers come Tuesday.
The rain that falls will be very light, we’re only expecting roughly less than a half inch of precipitation.
Wednesday brings the return of dry time and sunshine, with highs back in the upper 60s and 70s. From there, things only continue to warm temperature wise. We could see highs close in on 80 degrees by Friday.
