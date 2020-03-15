City of NMB plans to adopt ‘emergency declaration’ amid coronavirus concerns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand city is acting in an abundance of caution to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
During their regularly scheduled March 16, 7:00 p.m. meeting, City Council members will adopt an emergency declaration pertaining to COVID-19, NMB officials said in a release.
“Just as the City adopts emergency declarations for hurricanes, this declaration positions the City to be able to respond to COVID-19 related issues as they may arise locally, and it positions the City to qualify for state or federal reimbursements that may be provided to help reduce the impact that COVID-19 related expenditures may have on the City’s budget,” the release reads.
Horry County, the City of Conway, City of Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have each made state of emergency declarations.
