City of Myrtle Beach declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Amid growing concerns surrounding the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, the City of Myrtle Beach is declaring a state of emergency.
The announcement came Sunday following a closed door meeting between city council members. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune tells WMBF News the city is closing all public buildings as well.
“Having a case here changes things,” Bethune says.
Bethune confirms HCS will also be closed. The City says there are 32 spots available for isolation along the Grand Strand, but they are looking into the possibility of opening more.
City officials plan to meet again on Monday, March 16 to reassess the evolving situation.
