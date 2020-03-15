CDC no longer needed to confirm test results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CDC is no longer requiring state agencies to get a secondary confirmation on coronavirus tests that return positive.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the change was enacted Saturday, March 14.
The change was made because the CDC says that tests have proven to be reliable.
“As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention.”
The Louisiana Department of Health is releasing updates twice-daily for the number of cases that have been confirmed in Louisiana. The dashboard includes the number of tests that have been issued. CLICK HERE to see those numbers.
“While this virus has not reached every parish of our state, we believe that it will. It is important that we all take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this illness," said Stephen Russo, interim secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “The public is warned to practice social distancing, stay home if you are sick and be sure to wash your hands.”
Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 or the state’s hotline at 211 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
