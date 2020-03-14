Surfside Beach declares state of emergency amid Coronavirus concerns

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach town leaders have declared a state of emergency amid concerns over the Coronavirus.
The Town of Surfside Beach’s Facebook page made the announcement Saturday evening.
The emergency declaration says the state of emergency went into effect at noon Saturday.
The proclamation will remain in effect for 60 days unless otherwise sooner terminated.
Horry County and the city of Conway also declared states of emergency Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.