South Carolina emergency officials increase readiness, response to OPCON 2 level

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has raised the state’s readiness and response to the coronavirus to Operating Condition 2 or OPCON 2.
This means that the emergency management division is operating at an “enhanced awareness” and that a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state. Emergency operations plans are implemented, and the State Emergency Operations Center is partially activated if necessary.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is the lead response agency and the State Emergency Response Team will provide support as the state works to stop the spread of the virus.
The raised level comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state emergency to the coronavirus pandemic.
In South Carolina, there are seven presumptive cases and six confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 13 cases.
There was one confirmed case in Charleston County and the other five confirmed cases are in the Camden area of Kershaw County.
