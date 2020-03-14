Pee Dee churches alter services to help prevent spread of coronavirus

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Churches across the Pee Dee and South Carolina are preparing for the impact of the coronavirus.
Some states, including North Carolina, have already banned all public events over 100 people, and church services are included. As of Friday, South Carolina has not put a restriction on crowd gatherings.
Religious institutions around the state are aware of the epidemic and are altering their services to keep people safe.
The South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church issued a statement saying two members of their churches were being treated for coronavirus. They have recommended that all non-worship events be rescheduled and call or email the church rather than going to the church office.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston put out a similar statement asking their congregations not to hold hands during prayer and they are passing communion wine out by hand. Florence’s All Saints Anglican Church Music Minister Chelsea Hamshaw said the precautions are not done out of fear, but for the most vulnerable in their church.
“One thing we are doing is placing hand sanitizer at the entrance of our church and encouraging people to use it on the way in and the way out. We have a passing of the peace in the middle of our service and are encouraging people to wave and not force themselves on people by shaking hands,” Hamshaw said.
Florence Islamic Center volunteer Abdul Chatila is advising members that feel ill to pray on their own and other religious organizations have the ability to broadcast their sermons live for anyone unable to attend services.
“During the service, I remind myself and the community like always to protect themselves and not shake people’s hands, stay away from gathering and when you are talking to someone, stay away from them,” Chatila said.
In addition to changes to religious services, most organizations recommend that if you feel ill, do not attend.
