Jessica Dobson joined the WMBF First Alert Weather Team in March of 2020 as a Meteorologist and Traffic Anchor.
Jessica is a Louisville, KY native and has had a love for weather for as long as she can remember. She attended and graduated from Western Kentucky University where she was chosen to participate in the award-winning Field Methods in Weather Analysis and Forecasting class. This class gave Jessica the chance to forecast severe convective weather and storm chase across the country two years in a row. While storm chasing, Jessica and her classmates chased and documented over 20 tornadoes and countless storms.
When she wasn’t studying and chasing storms, you could also find Jessica at dance team practice for the WKU Topperettes. Jessica was a member of the team for three years and had numerous opportunities to volunteer in the community and to cheer on her favorite team, The Hilltoppers! Go Tops!
During her senior year, Jessica got a head start on her broadcast meteorology career when she became the Weekday Evening Meteorologist in Bowling Green, KY. After graduating, Jessica moved to Decatur, IL and became the Weekday Morning Meteorologist at WAND-TV. While in Decatur, Jessica got her fair share of extremes when it came to forecasting. From tracking tornadoes to wind-chills of -40°, Jessica learned a lot when it came to predicting the uncertain weather of the Midwest.
When Jessica got the call to work at the beach, she answered it! Jessica grew up vacationing near the ocean, so it’s a dream come true for her. She can’t wait to explore the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee and to meet all of the wonderful people who call South Carolina home!
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.