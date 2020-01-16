Jessica Dobson

Jessica is a Louisville, KY native and has had a love for weather for as long as she can remember. She attended and graduated from Western Kentucky University where she was chosen to participate in the award-winning Field Methods in Weather Analysis and Forecasting class. This class gave Jessica the chance to forecast severe convective weather and storm chase across the country two years in a row. While storm chasing, Jessica and her classmates chased and documented over 20 tornadoes and countless storms.