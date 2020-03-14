Investigation underway after massive fire at industrial building in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire Friday night in Galivants Ferry.
Firefighters were called just before 9 p.m. to a commercial-industrial building along Deertrack Lane and Pee Dee Road South.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said as of 10 p.m. the fire is not out but it is under control.
He added there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
