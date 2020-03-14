Horry County police identify 2nd suspect wanted in connection to deadly Longs shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a second suspect wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of two brothers in Longs.
Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston, 23, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is known to frequent the Poplar and Freemont areas. Police said he often goes by “Ray Ray” and “Rich.” He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Horry County police were called last Saturday morning to an area near Highway 90 and Melissa Lane in Longs for a shooting.
Brothers Tavon and Shamon Livingston were shot and killed. A third person was later reported injured as well.
Tiyen Stockdale has already been arrested and charged with murder in the case.
Anyone with information on Livingston’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.