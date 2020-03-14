Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of possible coronavirus spread

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials from Horry County are taking another step to assure the county is prepared for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
Saturday, officials announced the county is declaring a state of emergency and adjusting its OPCON level to 2 which according to a release, ‘allows us to activate the Emergency Operations Plan as necessary.’
The entirety of the release is below:
Conway, South Carolina (March 14, 2020) - Following the announcements yesterday from the White House and the South Carolina Governor’s Office, Horry County Council has declared a localized state of emergency, effective at noon today, to adopt emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area. The declaration will remain in effect for sixty (60) days unless sooner terminated by resolution by County Council.
In addition, the County is moving to Operating Condition Level OPCON 2. This allows us to activate the Emergency Operations Plan as necessary. At this time, the Emergency Operations Center is not open. County offices remain operational on a normal schedule, but we encourage folks to make transactions online where possible. We still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County.
This declaration is made out of an abundance of caution to allow the County to respond quickly as this situation evolves.
By declaring a state of emergency, it allows local government to mobilize resources, to better monitor the virus, to strengthen our ability to respond and assist, and to proactively take measures to protect our residents and visitors. As needed, the County has the ability to take measures such as closing certain facilities, postponing events, and modifying employee work plans to slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of cases. Any updates to our current normal operations will be communicated through our website and social media feeds.
