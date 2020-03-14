Grand Strand Health says no positive COVID cases, limiting visitors at hospitals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand area hospital is taking necessary precautions to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In an media release Saturday, Grand Strand Health announced it will begin limiting visitor access to its hospitals starting Sunday at 7 a.m. , in an effort to protect patients and staff.
The entirety of the release can be read below:
Myrtle Beach, SC (March 14, 2020) – Grand Strand Medical Center and all of its Grand Strand Health facilities have not received any patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
“While we don’t have any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue to evaluate our efforts to protect our patients, our staff and our community. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to limit visitors in order to protect our most vulnerable and prevent the potential spread of any illness in our facilities,” said Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Keys.
To protect their patients, guests and caregivers, effective at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, Grand Strand Health facilities will be limiting visitors according to the following guidelines, with exceptions carefully evaluated:
• All visitors must be adults 18-69 years of age.
• Children under 18 will not be allowed to enter the facility, unless presenting for care.
• Adults age 70 and older will not be allowed to enter the facility, unless presenting for care.
• Government issued identification must be presented at the time of screening to verify age.
• Visitation exceptions for extraordinary situations will be carefully evaluated and must be pre-approved.
• Patients with pending results for COVID-19 testing will not be allowed to have any visitors of any age until the test is returned from SCDHEC and confirmed negative.
“We thank our community for the positive response to our continued screening procedures and entrance restrictions already in place,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Sims. “The overwhelming support of our teams and ability to adapt to this evolving situation is something of which we are extremely proud.”
While these are very difficult decisions, Grand Strand Health’s commitment is to do all that is possible to maintain a safe environment for everyone.
