Governor Cooper suspends all N.C. public schools and public venues

N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper announced today that he is issuing an executive order that all public venues in North Carolina are to close and all K-12 public schools will be closing Monday, March 16th for at least two weeks.
Governor Cooper says these measures are being put in place to help protect citizens and lessen the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“This is the decision no one wanted to see happen.” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson as he gave a short remark, but he wants people to understand that this is a necessary decision.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.
