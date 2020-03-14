Florence police say suspect stole wallet from area resturaunt

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police released an image Saturday of a man they said stole a customer’s wallet from an area restaurant.
The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the subject in photo. who appears to be a man wearing a black jacket with black flip flops.
Officials say he the suspect is wanted for questioning in reference to a larceny of a wallet from 3015 W. Radio Drive, Chili’s, on March 4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
