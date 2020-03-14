Deputies investigating after overnight shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are still trying to put all the pieces together Saturday after a late night shooting sent one to the hospital.
Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Joe Drive in the Riverdale Community of Dillon county in response to a shooting. Once on the scene, law enforcement found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly rushed to nearby McLeod Medical Center for treatment.
Officials say he was later transferred to another medical facility. Deputies continue to investigate the incident.
WMBF News will update this story as more information is made available.
