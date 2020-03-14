Deputies continue search for missing Pawleys Island planning commission leader

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for a missing Pawleys Island man who was last seen March 9.
Jimmy McCants, 84, of Pawleys Island is on the Pawleys Island planning commission.
Deputies searched Saturday in the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers and banks for McCants.
McCants was last seen when he told his wife he was going to run some errands. His vehicle was found on U.S. 17 between the bridges north of Georgetown.
Anyone with information on where McCants might be is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
