Coronavirus puts many spring break, beach getaway plans along Grand Strand on hold

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the official start spring just around the corner, this time of year is usually the kick start to the tourism season along the Grand Strand.
However, in recent days the coronavirus has brought many spring break vacation plans to a halt.
For more than 40 years, Dunes Realty has welcomed thousands of vacationers to Garden City and Surfside Beach every spring and summer. They’re now receiving calls from vacationers concerned about the impact the coronavirus could have on their vacation plans.
Dunes Realty owner Rod Swaim said he can’t recall any type of virus that’s had this type of global impact, but isn’t seeing a large number of vacation cancellations at this time.
“Reservations have been down for the last two days, but that is certainly normal at this time,” said Swaim.
Dunes Realty is working closely with vacation rental cleaning crews and taking extra hygienic precautions at their rental office.
“I don’t think we will have that many cancellations. I think people are calling and probably getting information and waiting to make reservations,” said Swaim.
Other rental agencies said they have been swamped with calls with people who are concerned about the coronavirus.
Up the road in Surfside Beach, Dagwood's Deli & Sports Bar was gearing up for March Madness, which has been canceled by the NCAA.
”It was a shocker, it was a shocker I believe to everybody,” said Maribeth Lamuraglia, Dagwood’s assistant general manager.
Despite nearly every sport both professional and collegiate on hold for the moment, Dagwood’s is leaning on the support from locals in the area.
”In this time, our community needs to be supported by our locals, shop small business,” said Lamuraglia.
But she said that staff are making sure everything that guests touch is wiped down.
”The little things that guests are touching, like salt and pepper shakers, we are wiping them down in between every use and hopefully that’ll keep things going,” said Lamuraglia.
Both Lamuraglia and Swaim said they’re taking business day-by-day and have plans in place if the virus were to get worse in our area.
”You know when the hurricanes come, that’s in July, August and September typically, that’s when we’re full and it’s a problem, but here it is still a day-to-day thing and we are right where we would be on a typical March day,” said Swaim.
If you are planning to cancel any foreseeable vacation reservations, it’s important to know you may not receive a fully guaranteed refund if your cancellation is coronavirus related.
Also most cases the virus are not covered under travel insurance policies either
