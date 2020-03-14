City of Conway declares state of emergency to prevent spread of coronavirus

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand city is making preparations Saturday, ahead of the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.
The City of Conway made the official announcement during a conference call Saturday. The city will join Horry County and the state of South Carolina in declaring a state of emergency in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy made the official statement via conference call. Following about 30 minutes of discussion the council made the unanimous decision.
A full release can be read below in its entirety:
CONWAY, SC (March 14, 2020) - In response to COVID-19, the Conway City Council has declared a localized state of emergency, effective at 4:40 pm today, to enact emergency ordinances to meet pubic emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people. This declaration comes after similar announcements from the White House, the South Carolina Governor’s Office, and Horry County.
The declaration will remain in effect for sixty (60) days unless sooner terminated by resolution by City Council.
In addition, the City will move to Operating Condition Level OPCON 2. This allows us to activate the Emergency Operations Plan as necessary. At this time, the Emergency Operations Center is not open.
This declaration is made out of an abundance of caution to allow the City to respond quickly as this situation evolves. By declaring a state of emergency, it allows local government to mobilize resources, to better monitor the virus, to strengthen our ability to respond and assist, and to proactively take measures to protect our residents and visitors.
As needed, the City has the ability to take measures such as closing certain facilities, postponing events, and modifying employee work plans to slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of cases. Any updates to our current normal operations will be communicated through our website and social media feeds.
The City of Conway has canceled all group meetings for the foreseeable future. That includes Monday’s City County meeting. Staff will work on a plan to continue the business of City Council by limiting personal contact and potential exposure. That plan will be announced in the coming days.
