CCU suspends all athletic activities indefinitely due to COVID-19

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - On the heels of Horry County declaring a state of emergency, athletic officials at Coastal Carolina made a difficult decision Saturday.
CCU Athletics is suspending all athletic activities until further notice, citing the prevention of the spread of the now global pandemic; COVID-19. The release is below in it’s entirety.
----
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University has suspended all athletic organized team activities to include all practices, workouts, and training room usage, effective immediately, in response to COVID-19. The announcement was made Saturday by Director of Athletics Matt Hogue in agreement with University President David A. DeCenzo and in conjunction with guidance from Coastal Carolina’s NCAA Medical Director and Coastal Carolina’s administration.
This suspension also applies to any camps and clinics sponsored by Coastal’s 19 intercollegiate athletic programs.
Coastal Carolina University and Coastal Carolina Athletics will convey additional information, when available, via its social media channels and GoCCUsports.com.
"This situation remains fluid and has presented unprecedented challenges and I can assure you the University, along with the Sun Belt Conference, has worked diligently to stay abreast of all developing information and make timely decisions in the best interests of all involved. With Horry County now activated into a state of emergency as of Saturday morning and in consultation with our NCAA medical director, and in agreement with President DeCenzo, we are now suspending indefinitely all organized team activities to include all practices, workouts, and training room usage,” stated Hogue. “I join our staff, student-athletes, and all of Teal nation in the disappointment and frustration that this crisis has created, but our focus has and remains on the health and well-being of our campus.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.