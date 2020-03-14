CCU suspends all athletic activities indefinitely due to COVID-19

"This situation remains fluid and has presented unprecedented challenges and I can assure you the University, along with the Sun Belt Conference, has worked diligently to stay abreast of all developing information and make timely decisions in the best interests of all involved. With Horry County now activated into a state of emergency as of Saturday morning and in consultation with our NCAA medical director, and in agreement with President DeCenzo, we are now suspending indefinitely all organized team activities to include all practices, workouts, and training room usage,” stated Hogue. “I join our staff, student-athletes, and all of Teal nation in the disappointment and frustration that this crisis has created, but our focus has and remains on the health and well-being of our campus.”