Catholics in Charlotte, western North Carolina urged not to attend Mass and to cancel large events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Catholics in Charlotte and western North Carolina are excused from attending Holy Mass until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Peter Jugis announced Saturday afternoon.
In addition, non-essential activities involving more than 100 people at all parishes and schools in the Diocese of Charlotte have been postponed or canceled, upon advice from state officials.
In recognition of the public health risk posed by the COVID-19 coronavirus in the region, Bishop Jugis urges the faithful to consider the health and well-being of everyone and to follow precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and public health authorities.
“With concern and affection for all the faithful and the larger community,” Bishop Jugis said. “I ask everyone to consider not only their own well-being but also that of others.”
The Charlotte diocese operates 92 parishes and missions and 19 schools in the 46 counties of western North Carolina.
Masses and confessions will continue to be offered at all churches, yet Catholics should exercise prudence in deciding whether to attend, the bishop advises.
Anyone who is sick, experiencing symptoms, or who has been potentially exposed to the virus is asked to stay home from Holy Mass and avoid public places. Vulnerable populations – including older adults and anyone with chronic health issues – are also encouraged to stay home and watch Sunday Mass on TV or online, or to spend time in prayer individually or with family.
The bishop said he will re-evaluate the general dispensation from attending Sunday Mass prior to Easter.
Catholics unable to attend Mass because of illness or risk of exposure are encouraged to watch Sunday Mass on TV or online, or spend time in prayer individually and as a family. (Information about local livestreamed Masses is below.)
Bishop Jugis will offer a special videotaped Mass from St. Patrick Cathedral in Charlotte on Sunday, March 15, to provide spiritual comfort to those who are homebound and enable the people of the diocese to pray together through a virtual platform. The Mass will be available for viewing after 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the Diocese of Charlotte’s YouTube channel.
While Catholic schools remain open, officials are working with students and parents to prepare for the possibility of shifting to online learning should they be advised by health officials to suspend on-campus classes.
All churches and schools have increased their cleaning regimens and taken other measures in line with CDC guidance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – including deep cleaning classrooms and high-traffic areas, frequently wiping down “high-touch” surfaces, removing missals and hymnals from the pews, and emptying holy water fonts. Bishop Jugis previously suspended exchanging the Sign of Peace and distributing Holy Communion from the chalice at Mass, precautions that remain in effect.
To help limit the possible spread of the coronavirus, parishes, ministries and schools have postponed or canceled all non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more. Non-essential school events include field trips, sporting events, drama productions and other activities. For a list of cancellations and other updates, please see the Catholic News Herald.
Out of concern for the common good, Bishop Jugis has also advised pastors and school administrators to curtail or consider canceling other non-essential events including those with fewer than 100 people expected.
Church employees and volunteers who have been exposed to the coronavirus or who are among those considered at-risk by the CDC will be permitted to work from home when possible and if their work allows. Diocesan leaders have also relaxed sick leave policies for employees who contract the coronavirus, and waived health insurance deductibles and co-pays for coronavirus testing, so that no employee is financially burdened as a result.
“The health and well-being of our entire Church family is our highest concern,” Bishop Jugis said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and respond based on guidance from state health officials. We pray for all people affected by this illness and offer our prayers for a quick recovery.”
The Diocese of Charlotte continues to monitor this evolving public health threat closely and will provide updates to this information on its website, www.charlottediocese.org.
MASSES OFFERED ONLINE
Local Masses streamed live online include:
· St. Mark Catholic Church, Huntersville: Its livestream Mass schedule is:
Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), 5 p.m.
Saturday Vigil: 5 p.m.
Monday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m.
Friday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (Latin)
Saturday: 9 a.m.
· St. Matthew Catholic Church, Charlotte: Watch LIVE at 11 a.m. on the parish’s website, YouTube channel or Facebook)
· Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Belmont: 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday Masses
