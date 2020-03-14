Brunswick County person who tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19 had traveled through ILM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The person with the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Brunswick County recently traveled through Wilmington International Airport (ILM).
New Hanover County officials announced Saturday afternoon they had received word the person flew into ILM on Tuesday, March 10, but due to privacy concerns could not say which flight.
Public Health officials were told the traveler went directly home to Brunswick County in their personal vehicle, and did not make any stops within New Hanover County.
The person was reportedly symptomatic at the time.
County officials will be notifying anyone who was within six feet of the individual.
“Local public health staff, in coordination with information from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will notify anyone in our community who was within six feet of the traveler on a plane, and those notifications should be made in the coming days. Travelers who are contacted may be asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” the release states.
The airport has increased its cleaning and sanitizing measures in recent days as concern over the virus has grown.
Officials emphasized their recommendations that individuals take precautions, but remain calm.
