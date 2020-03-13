Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover mildew build-up, dirty wiping cloths

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said they found unsanitary conditions inside two restaurants in Horry County.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with King Kong Sushi Bar and Grill at 2120 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the hand sink was blocked by a container of marinara that was being thawed.
Health crews said the deflector plate in the ice machine had a build-up of mildew.
They also discovered that items were marked with a discard date of more than four hours. The use of time as a public health control was discussed at length with all kitchen staff and management.
Health crews found dirty wiping cloths stored on prep or cook tables and not in approved sanitizer concentration.
A build-up of ice and frozen liquid were found in the bottom of the reach-in freezer.
Inspectors gave King Kong Sushi Bar and Grill a 90 out of 100.
Next up is Dunkin Donuts at 4282 River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Crews found the drive-thru window open between customers. The window is operational.
The back door was found with a small crack at the bottom, not creating a sealed area.
Health crews also said they discovered milk crates being used as shelving to store cases of food in the walk-in freezer and cases of coffee beans in the prep area.
Crews also noted ice build-up, along with food debris under shelving in the walk-in cooler.
Containers of bagel seasonings were not labeled with common names.
Inspectors gave Dunkin Donuts a 94 out of 100.
We have a perfect score quadruple-play this week.
Michaels Pizza Pasta and Grill at 2132 Oakheart Road, Corrado’s Pizza at 10177 North Kings Highway, Danny Lee’s Place at 4501 Socastee Boulevard each in the Myrtle Beach area and Ned’s Sandwich Shop at 500 8th Avenue in Aynor all gave those perfect performances.
Congratulations to the four of you.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.