Report: Suspect carjacks woman at Carolina Forest gas station, flees from police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect fled from police after he carjacked a woman at a Carolina Forest gas station Thursday morning, according to an incident report from Horry County police.
Jason Britt Willetts, 35, is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and failure to stop for blue lights.
Officers responded to Renee Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a carjacking call, the report stated.
A witness on scene told authorities he saw a woman pull up to an air pump and exit her vehicle. While the woman was putting air in her tires, the witness saw a man, later identified as Willetts, enter the car on the driver’s side, according to the report.
Police said the woman then entered the passenger’s side and tried to stop Willetts from taking her vehicle.
Willetts reportedly started driving away while the woman was partially hanging outside the door. Police said Willetts pushed the woman out of the car and fled the scene.
According to the report, police were able to track Willetts by using the woman’s cell phone which was left inside the car.
Following a brief pursuit, Willetts crashed the car and was taken into custody without incident, the report stated.
Willetts is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
