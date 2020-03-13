McLeod Health hospitals implement visitation restrictions due to coronavirus threat

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with McLeod Health announced visitation restrictions in effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
According to a press release, visitors will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 14 during normal visitation hours.
Children aged 14 and under cannot visit at this time, the release stated.
All visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat, or a runny nose, will be asked not to visit patients at McLeod Health, staff said.
