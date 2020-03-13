McLeod Health, Grand Strand Medical offers free telehealth in wake of COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hospitals in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are offering a free way to check if you have coronavirus symptoms, and you don’t even have to step into a doctor’s office.
Telehealth screenings allow people to see a healthcare professional online anytime, anywhere. WMBF News reporter Katherine Phillips actually went through the screening process with a doctor and didn’t even need to leave the newsroom.
Before her call with the doctor, all she had to do was set up an account and make sure her phone or computer was compatible. Then she saw a list of doctors who were available for an appointment. By also using the code “COVID19," anyone can schedule an appointment with a doctor for free.
LINK | MUSC Virtual Care Visit
Dr. Bryon Frost with McLeod Health said telehealth is one of the best ways to screen for cases because it limits the chances that health care professionals at their hospitals could get sick and can help limit the spread of new cases.
Frost said if someone was screened online and they suspected they had the virus, professionals could then take appropriate action to prepare them for treatment that wouldn’t help spread the virus.
“If you’re positive for flu, we’re pretty much done, we think your symptoms are from the flu, if you’re negative for the flu, we think you’re a high risk, we would want to test you for COVID-19. Then we need to determine where to place you. So this also helps the community and the healthcare community by safely bringing you as a high-risk patient into the hospital system and prevent that exposure to other patients,” Frost said.
Officials at Grand Strand Medical Center are also taking similar precautions.
“We want to prevent parents and potential patients from running directly to their doctor’s office or to the ER with specific questions especially about COVID-19 so this line is available 24/7," said Rebecca Mathews, pediatric emergency room director for Grand Strand Medical Center.
Grand Strand Medical Center has a phone line is staffed by nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Those nurses can be reached at (843) 692-4444.
