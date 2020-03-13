Man charged in deadly Pee Dee shooting released on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect in a deadly shooting in the Lamar area has been released on bond after spending nearly two years in jail.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Devon Demarco Rembert, who is facing charges of murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime, was released Thursday on $65,000 bond.
The deadly shooting happened at the Cambridge Apartments in April 2018. Rembert was 17 years old at the time.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as 18-year-old Germaine McCoy.
