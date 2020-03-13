INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking all reported global cases of coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is available to help track the numbers of coronavirus cases around the world.
The map shows where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and the number of fatalities tied to the virus.
To view the map in full on a desktop computer, click here for a larger view from Johns Hopkins University.
