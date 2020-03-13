Horry County Schools cancels out-of-state field trips, athletic events due to coronavirus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Horry County Schools announced Friday that all out-of-state field trips and athletic events would be canceled until further notice.
This is the latest effort by the district to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Additionally, district officials announced they would not schedule any new field trips or athletic events until further notice.
These restrictions apply to all HCS staff and students.
