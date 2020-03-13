Grand Strand gym doubles up cleaning procedures due to threat of coronavirus, other illnesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continue to pop up across the country, many state leaders and heads of area organizations are starting the conversation of social distancing.
Employees of popular places like gyms are also taking extra precautions and doubling down on their cleaning procedures.
At ISI Elite Training, those working out do group workouts and move from station to station. To prevent the spread of germs, after every workout class, trainers are wiping down all equipment for the safety of those exercising there. Employees are also sanitizing doors and door handles.
“After every session we wipe down the benches, we will spray down the weights," Spencer Goffigan, ISI Elite’s facility manager, said. "When it comes to deep cleaning, scrubbing the floor, spraying down the turf, making sure everything is disinfected, making sure there’s no sweat left over from anybody, making sure we hand sanitize, we get members to hand sanitize and wash their hands as well on the way out, making sure we’re wiping down doors and making sure everything is safe to come and work out in the next session.”
One big message from trainers there is if a person feels sick, don’t come and sweat it out at the gym.
While the gym’s still is more group exercise, kind of like cross fit, the question is if ISI has changed anything since COVID-19 is on the rise.
“Just the same workouts, we never really get too close and personal with them," Goffigan said. "We know how to give queues from a distance if we need to, but we haven’t had any trouble with that. We’re still running our normal workouts trying to get them better, nothing has changed as far as that.”
With those working out at the gym, instead of giving a high-five, employees are encouraging alternates like an air high-five.
They are also encouraging people coming to wash their hands and use hand sanitizers.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.