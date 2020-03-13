FIRST ALERT: Final warm day before weekend changes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth and sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, rain chances and cooler temperatures by the weekend.
Today will see temperatures soaring well into the 70s once again. Readings will reach the lower to middle 70s along the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s to near 80 across the Pee Dee. Skies will be mostly sunny through the first half of the day with increasing clouds by the afternoon.
A cold front will move through the Carolinas this evening and may be accompanied by a stray shower or two by later this evening.
Saturday will see the cooler temperature filtering in with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 60s at the beach and middle 60s along the Grand Strand. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day.
Rain chances will increase through Sunday as the cooler weather continues. Off and on light rain is likely through the day Sunday with temperatures only reaching into the middle and upper 50s.
The cooler weather sticks around through Monday of next week before warmer weather starts to return.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.