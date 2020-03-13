FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather, better rain chances moving-in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Spring-like warmth is quickly coming to an end as we move into the weekend.
We remain warm this evening with a few shower around through sunset. These showers are associated with a cold front moving through the Carolinas that will usher in the drop for the weekend.
After a round of near 80° warmth in spots Friday, afternoon highs dip to 65° Saturday. The cooler weather continues to move-in as we only hit 57° by Sunday.
Overcast skies filter in Saturday but rain chances look slim to start the weekend. That changes Sunday as a weak system moved through the Carolinas. This will spark off some showers and downpours through the day Sunday. Rain totals still look low, mainly below a half an inch through Sunday night.
We’ll remain on the cooler side early next week before Spring-like warmth returns. Expect the afternoon highs to hit 70° again by Wednesday.
