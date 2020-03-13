Dept. of Corrections suspends visitations at S.C. prisons for 30 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the steps being taken to ensure the health and safety of its staff, inmates, volunteers and visitors.
Officials announced that visitation at prisons across the state will be suspended for the next 30 days.
Also, volunteers from Kershaw County will not be allowed entrance into any institution, and work crews will not go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties. This is because Kershaw County has seen several presumptive cases of the coronavirus.
“SCDC understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” the SCDC said in a press release.
The department is working with GTL, its telephone provider, to make sure those who are incarcerated can have access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.
The measures will be evaluated as the coronavirus situation develops across South Carolina.
