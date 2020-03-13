Coker University moves to online classes beginning Friday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Coker University announced on Thursday that it will be moving to online classes starting on Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
The university said online instruction will go until at least Friday, March 27.
Students and faculty will transition to online classes using Blackboard and Google Meet. Officials said students are expected to access Blackboard daily and are required to check their Coker email on a daily basis for direct communication from instructors.
“The decision to move to online instruction was not made lightly. With the knowledge that some students may have limited access to the internet, faculty are prepared to accommodate a variety of situations that will enable students to continue to meet their academic requirements,” according to the university’s announcement.
Students are also strongly encouraged to return home until in-person classes resume. Students who want to remain in residence halls must complete a form.
Coker University also announced that all university-sponsored events are canceled during the same time period.
