Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have playful encounter with runaway horses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers came across an unusual pursuit Thursday night.
CMPD Officer Clark narrated as two horses were located roaming down a Charlotte road.
Clark read the perpetrators their rights.
“You have the right to remain silent,” Clark said. “Anything you neigh can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the rights to carrots. If you cannot afford carrots, they will be provided for you.”
Officers said they were in a high-speed police chase, saying two horses were moving left-of-center into oncoming traffic.
CMPD officers cited them with reckless walking and eluding police.
“We have two runners. They left the road,” Clark then said.
