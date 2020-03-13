Can hand dryers spread germs like coronavirus? Area health expert answers question

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – ‘Wash your hands’ has been the mantra from health officials to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But what about drying them? If a person doesn’t thoroughly wash their hands and uses a hand-free air dryer to dry them, could that dryer spread potential germs into the air such as the coronavirus?
WMBF News took that question to Grand Strand health officials to get an answer.
“This depends on the situation,” said Dr. Kevin Shea, medical director of infectious disease for Grand Strand Health. “It is unlikely to be of significance but would depend upon many factors including the type of virus.”
There are at least 1,267 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., and at least 38 people have died from the virus as of Friday.
Health officials continue to stress that people should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.