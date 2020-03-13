ATF offers reward for capture of suspect in retired Conway police officer’s killing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping in the search for a wanted murder suspect.
The ATF announced on Friday that it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of Erick Faulk.
Faulk is accused of killing James Odell Cochran last week on Long Brand Road near Conway. Authorities announced on Monday that they found Faulk’s vehicle, but he is still on the loose.
Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for 38 years and was a fixture in the Conway community.
Faulk is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 150 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
