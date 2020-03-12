Suspect Search: Police seek two wanted on drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say both suspects had drugs, but they didn't put up a fight. In fact they were relatively honest.
Nonetheless they're on the run and authorities need your help to find them.
Myrtle Beach police are looking for Christian Jarrett Wanamaker. Last October, authorities responded to The White Sands Motel in reference to a suspicious call. They reportedly found Wanamaker in the parking lot and then noticed a backpack near where he was standing.
Wanamaker admitted the backpack was his and consented to having it searched, according to authorities. Police found a clear plastic baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance. Authorities also discovered another clear plastic baggie containing a brown powdery substance. A black digital scale and several unused small plastic baggies were also recovered.
The suspect allegedly admitted the clear crystal substance was "ice.” Both substances were tested and came back positive for methamphetamine and heroin.
Hotel managers say a second suspect ran from the parking lot when he heard that police were called. As the person ran from the scene, police say they dropped a backpack in the parking lot. Inside that backpack was a silver laptop and a black Beretta 45 caliber handgun.
Wanamaker is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within a half-mile of a public park. He's 23 years old, with a last known address of 71st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Horry county police are searching for Brittney Christine Miranda.
In November 2018, at the intersection of Macklen Road and Socastee Boulevard, authorities pulled over the car Miranda was driving after the license plate came back to another vehicle.
Police also said they discovered Miranda had a suspended driver's license.
Miranda also could not provide registration for the vehicle. Police searched the car and said they found two clear bags containing a crystal-like substance in a purse in the passenger seat of the vehicle. A glass smoking device and a syringe were also allegedly located in that purse.
Miranda admitted the substance was methamphetamine. She’s charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of forgery. She’s 31 years old, with a last known address of First Street in Murrells Inlet.
