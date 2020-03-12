Spring events across the Grand Strand expected to have multi-million dollar economic impact

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The official start of spring is just over a week away, but vacationers are already making their way to the Grand Strand.
Although spring is considered a shoulder season for the Myrtle Beach area, leaders are working to draw more people in.
“What we’ve been doing for the past several years when it comes to spring break is to attract more groups here, specifically our sporting groups. So last weekend, we had the Myrtle Beach Marathon. We also had a big gymnastics event," said Karen Riordan, the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
It’s expected about 25,000 to 30,000 people will visit the Myrtle Beach area for sporting events for the remainder of the month. The direct economic impact from sports tourism events is estimated to be around $25 million.
The Ripken Experience college baseball spring training, for example, has an economic impact of $15 million. It’s scheduled to begin March 23 and concluded on March 27.
Officials said the outlook for 2020 is on par and slightly ahead of last year, but that isn’t definite.
“March and April are the spring break months for us," said Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach city spokesperson. “They account for about 17 percent of our total visitor-ship.” He added the economic impact of March and April is $400 million and $500 million.
When it comes to COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, Kruea said they’ve had inquiries about it. He said the city is taking extra measures in places like the sports center and convention center to make sure cleanliness is top on the list.
According to Riordan, the chamber is also working with businesses to make sure they’re taking the proper steps with sanitation.
