NMB St. Patrick’s Day Parade still set for this weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders said Saturday’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is still a go.
The news comes as a number of holiday parades and gatherings across South Carolina have been canceled to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our conference call earlier this week with SCDHEC, Horry and Georgetown County, municipalities in Horry County, hospitals, Horry County schools and others made clear that Horry and Georgetown Counties and the Pee Dee region remain free of COVID-19 cases. In the future, COVID-19 may or may not manifest itself in our area. If it does manifest itself in our area, the City will respond accordingly,” a city statement read.
RELATED COVERAGE:
City officials said several general hand sanitizing stations have been added to its festival planning. They have encouraged its 180 vendors to do the same, if possible.
"However, hand-sanitizing products remain in very short supply, even for the City, so parade and festival attendees who have such products may want to bring them for their personal use,” according to a statement from city officials.
The 32nd Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is scheduled for March 14 on Main Street. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Annually, the event attracts more than 40,000 people.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.