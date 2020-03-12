NMB St. Patrick’s Day Parade still set for this weekend

“Our conference call earlier this week with SCDHEC, Horry and Georgetown County, municipalities in Horry County, hospitals, Horry County schools and others made clear that Horry and Georgetown Counties and the Pee Dee region remain free of COVID-19 cases. In the future, COVID-19 may or may not manifest itself in our area. If it does manifest itself in our area, the City will respond accordingly,” a city statement read.