NCAA cancels Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments amid coronavirus threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The NCAA announced Thursday the cancellation of the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments in light of the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.
According to a statement, the NCAA will also cancel all remaining winter and spring championships.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” according to the NCAA.
Shortly after the announcement, University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley released a statement saying “this is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions.”
“First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other,” Staley said. “We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk.”
Read Staley’s full statement below:
