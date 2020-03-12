MUSC Health Florence, Marion medical centers issue new guidelines for visitors to prevent spread of virus

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – MUSC Health Florence and Marion medical centers have issued new guidelines and restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective Thursday, MUSC will screen all visitors at points of entry to the hospital, according to a press release.
“Specifically, this will be a symptom-based screen where we will ask visitors if they’ve experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous 48 hours,” the release stated.
Officials say visitors who have not experienced any symptoms will be able to visit hospital facilities as they normally would. Visitors experiencing symptoms should avoid the facilities and recover at home.
“MUSC Health will work with symptomatic visitors with extenuating circumstances such as having a gravely ill loved one, by asking them to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital,” the release stated.
In addition, children under 12 and adults over 80 are strongly discouraged, but not prohibited, from visiting patients.
