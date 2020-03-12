Monday After the Masters 2020 event canceled due to public health concerns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tradition that brings celebrities and pro-golfers together along the Grand Strand has been canceled for this year.
Hootie and the Blowfish announced on Thursday that the annual Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am and benefit concert has been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
“Hootie and the Blowfish remain committed to the philanthropic roots and look forward to continuing their support of children’s education programs and the South Carolina junior golf program through future events,” according to a statement.
Over the past 25 years, the band has raised more than $7 million for charities all throughout the state of South Carolina through their Monday After the Masters tournament.
For fans who have already purchased tickets, refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.
The 2020 Hootie and the Bulls Bay intercollegiate contest will proceed as scheduled March 20-24; however, the corresponding Hootie and the Blowfish concert will not take place due to public health concerns.
