McMaster requests $45M surplus to be made available for DHEC during COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing to give more money to the Department of Health and Environmental Control during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, McMaster requested that the General Assembly pass a joint resolution to make the $45 million from the 2019-2020 Contingency Reserve Fund immediately available for DHEC in its response to the virus.
“DHEC protocols and procedures require the agency to prepare for a variety of contingencies and situations,” McMaster wrote in letter to members of the House and Senate leadership. “This requires that the agency identify and secure - in advance - the necessary resources, equipment and personnel to successfully address these contingencies.”
The $45 million amount may be deducted from the $128 million one-time taxpayer credit, meaning the credit won’t be available to state taxpayers until they file their taxes in 2021.
Any funds not used by DHEC would be returned to the Contingency Reserve Fund upon completion of the department’s efforts.
