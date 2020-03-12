Lockdown lifted at Marlboro County middle school following incident in surrounding area

By Brad Dickerson | March 12, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 11:48 AM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A middle school in the Pee Dee was placed on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning due to an incident in the surrounding area, according to the superintendent.

Dr. Gregory McCord, with the Marlboro County School District, said the lockdown was in place for a short period at Blenheim Middle School of Discovery.

By 11:40 a.m., the lockdown had been lifted and all parents had been notified, according to McCord.

He added that all students were safe.

