Local pharmacist advocates for common sense precautions ahead of potential COVID-19 spread

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the abundance of caution ahead of the potential spread of the coronavirus in the Grand Strand area, one area pharmacist is advocating for common sense measures.
WMBF News had a chance to shadow Sam Ibrahim, the owner and head pharmacist at Carolina Forest Pharmacy, on Thursday and he’s a big advocate of common sense advice when it comes to the seemingly inevitable spread of this COVID-19 virus.
“We are mainly thinking it spreads from person to person contact” Ibrahim began. “So the proper protocol now is talking at a minimum of six feet distance. If you feel sick, call the doctor. Call your health care provider.”
He also talked at length about things many people know about by now, including proper hygiene, washing your hands thoroughly and keeping a safe social distance from friends and coworkers.
WMBF News asked Ibrahim about the mental fatigue this global pandemic is having not only on the public but people like him who are dealing with medications on a daily basis.
“I believe in prayers and medication to keep us mentally healthy,” Ibrahim said. “Once you know you did everything in your power, you just gotta be comfortable. You did what you could. And for me, once I know I did everything in my power, I pray.”
It’s important to note that as of Thursday, Horry County has yet to have a presumptive positive or confirmed positive case of COVID 19.
