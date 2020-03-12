LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee events canceled, postponed over coronavirus concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As the threat of COVID-19 remains, events across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are being canceled or postponed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The following announcements have come in as of Thursday afternoon, March 12:
- THIRSTY THURSDAY AND TICKET PARTY: CANCELED - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Thirsty Thursday and Ticket Party that was set for Thursday, March 12, has been cancelled. Single-game tickets will still go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.
- SPEED & FEED BBQ FESTIVAL AND CAR SHOW: POSTPONED - The event was set to take place March 13 and March 14 at Darlington Raceway. A new date for the festival will be announced at a later time.
- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL: PROCEEDING AS PLANNED - North Myrtle Beach city leaders said the annual holiday parade and festival will still take place on Saturday, March 14, starting at 9 a.m. Several hand sanitizing stations have been added to the festival planning.
- MONDAY AFTER THE MASTERS: CANCELED - Hootie and the Blowfish announced on Thursday that the annual Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am and benefit concert has been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. It was set to take place April 13.
