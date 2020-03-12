Judge orders prison time, in-patient rehab for former Florence County sheriff

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will be spending some time in prison following his arrest last month for domestic violence, according to his attorney.
Rose Mary Parham said a judge revoked Boone’s probation for nine months on Thursday morning and he will spend about two months in prison.
She said after that time, he will spend about 12 months in an in-patient rehab that specializes with first responders with alcohol problems and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Last month, Boone was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals.
A police report shows he came home intoxicated and began arguing with his wife about finances. The report went on to say that Boone took a baseball bat and hit a cat, along with other items in the home.
His arrest happened while he was on probation in another case.
He pleaded guilty in January to one count of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office. He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail and five years’ probation.
During the court hearing on Thursday, Parham said that Boone was emotional in court and said he realizes he’s an alcoholic and needs help. He apologized to his family, the court and the citizens of Florence County.
Boone was taken from the courthouse into Probation, Pardon and Parole custody to be house in a facility that’s suitable for him as a former sheriff.
Parham said she hopes that he will be put in an in-patient rehab facility in Augusta, Georgia, but he will need approval.
