J. Reuben Long Detention Center encourages remote visits for inmates amid COVID-19 pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Along with many agencies across the Grand Strand, the J. Reuben Long Detention Center is monitoring the coronavirus and its impact on the area.
Horry County Sheriff spokesperson Brooke Holden said they are not restricting visitors at the jail, but they are encouraging loved ones to use a remote video option.
The remote video visits with inmates became available in early March but has been in the works since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. Holden said it benefits inmates and their families since technology can reduce financial burdens and allow for long-distance communication.
LINK | Remote Inmate Visits
A 30-minute visit for an inmate and their family costs $5.95. Holden said the detention center receives a 20% commission from the company contract. She said 100% of the commission is allocated for inmate services.
Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster added that any decisions regarding prisons and jails come from the state level of corrections.
Holden also said that visitors who come to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center are not in contact with the inmates and the visit is all through a video visitation system.
She also said that the staff continues to implement health screenings for every person that is booked into the facility and that the maintenance staff implements sanitation methods and procedures that are up to the standards mandated by the state.
